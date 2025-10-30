Assam: Lumding College hosts International seminar on India’s Global role

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: An international seminar on ‘India in the Global Mosaic: Culture, Civilization, Leadership, Technology and Change’ was organized a couple of days back by the ACTA Lumding College Unit, in collaboration with the IQAC and Research and Development Cell of Lumding College.

The seminar featured the presentation of 185 research papers from across the country and abroad, conducted through one offline and five online technical sessions, drawing wide participation from academicians, researchers, and scholars.

The event commenced with the college song and lighting of the lamp ceremony, followed by a floral tribute to the portrait of Zubeen Garg. Dr Gitanjali Nath, President of ACTA Lumding College Unit, delivered the welcome address, while Dr Anuradha Choudhury, Principal of Lumding College, gave the inaugural speech. The vote of thanks was offered by Dr Bandita Teronpi, Secretary, ACTA Lumding College unit, while the seminar was coordinated by Dr Jahnabi Das Bhattacharjee.

The plenary session was graced by Prof Shivasis Biswas, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Assam University (Diphu Campus), as the keynote speaker. Eminent international scholars Prof Sharif Atikuzzaman (Khulna, Bangladesh) and Dr Sukanta Sarkar (Gambella University, Ethiopia) also addressed the session online.

Distinguished resource persons present included Dr Sandip Ratna (Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya), Dr Sanjay Bhattacharya (Gauhati University), and Dr Gobinda Prasad Bhuyan (Krishnaguru Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya Nasatra, Barpeta).

The offline session was chaired by Paragjyoti Mahanta (State Secretary, ACTA, Morigaon College), Iftikhar Hussain, and Mukul Borthakur (Lanka Mahavidyalaya) while the online sessions were chaired by Dr Debarati Jana (Presidency University, Kolkata), Dr Pritha Sanyal (Presidency University, Bengaluru), Shibani Gorai (Srinath University, Jharkhand), Debaraj Mili and Dr Navanita Bhuyan (Rabindranath Thakur Vishwavidyalaya Assam), and Dr Sanjay Bhattacharya (Gauhati University).

