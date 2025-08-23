KKHSOU Lumding College Study Centre hosts admission awareness programme

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: The Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) Lumding College Study Centre organized a highly successful “Admission Awareness Programme” under the esteemed leadership of Dr Anuradha Chaudhuri, Principal of Lumding College, and Pradip Bahadur Chetry, Head of the Department of Mathematics and Coordinator of the Study Centre.

The event featured insightful sessions by distinguished resource persons, Dr Parag Dutta, Associate Professor, Department of Economics, KKHSOU, and Dr Trisha D Baruah, Assistant Professor, Department of Mass Communication, KKHSOU. Both speakers shared valuable perspectives on the scope, relevance, and opportunities provided by KKHSOU’s academic programmes, captivating the audience with their expertise.

Dr Satyajit Das, Assistant Professor, Department of Zoology, Lumding College, skillfully anchored the programme, ensuring its smooth and engaging execution. This initiative served as a vital platform to raise awareness about the academic opportunities offered by KKHSOU, encouraging students to pursue higher education through open and distance learning.

