Assam: Madhurima Baruah’s second poetry collection released in Doomdooma

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: The second poetry collection of Madhurima Baruah, wife of Arup Kumar Baruah of Lachit Nagar, Rupai Siding, titled ‘Erasutir Bedana,’ was released at a function held at her residence on Friday. Published by Ananda Prakash of Nagaon, the book is Baruah’s second collection after ‘Rodor Thikona Bisari.’

The book was released by noted journalist and former Tinsukia District Xahitya Xabha President Arjun Baruah at a function conducted by eminent litterateur Sarat Chandra Chiring Phukan.

Benu Bora, President of the Rupai Satadal Sakha Xahitya Xabha and retired Vice-Principal of Doomdooma College, analysed the poems with illustrations and praised the author’s poetic talent.

The programme began with the lighting of a ceremonial lamp before the portrait of the late Dipak Kumar Baruah, the author’s elder brother to whom the book is dedicated. Noted social worker Narin Gajnavy performed the ritual. Sarat Chandra Chiring Phukan recited the Gayatri Mantra, while Retired Vice-Principal of Doomdooma College Beena Devi Bordoloi rendered a Saraswati Vandana.

Doomdooma Satadal Sakha Xahitya Xabha President Deben Deka, journalist Manoj Dutta, noted writer and retired Doomdooma College Professor Pranita Handique, mini short-story writer Juno Bora, and several other prominent personalities attended the programme.