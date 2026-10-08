Young Assamese Poet Tanaz Saikia Wins National Literature Award for Debut Poetry Collection

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: Bringing pride to Assam in the field of national literary pursuits, Tanaz Saikia, an emerging Class X student from Rangia, has earned recognition at the national level. Tanaz has been conferred the prestigious Legacy of Literature Award in the category of Best Debut Poetry Book for her poetry collection ‘The Burning Light’ at a very tender age.

Her debut poetry collection received this recognition at an award ceremony organised by The Literature Times, one of India’s leading digital literary platforms, alongside several distinguished and talented writers from across the country. The judges highly praised Tanaz’s creative endeavour for its originality, emotional depth, and life-oriented perspective.

Tanaz, daughter of Dr Abdul Salam and Asma Saikia of Sahan, Rangia, and a Class X student of Modern English School, has received widespread appreciation after earning recognition on such a prestigious national platform as a young-generation poet.

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