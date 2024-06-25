Meghalaya: Conrad Sangma Meets Union Ministers to Push for Meghalaya's Development Projects

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma held series of strategic meetings with Union Ministers in New Delhi on Monday. He aimed to advocate for various development projects. These projects are aimed at boosting Meghalaya’s growth. Sangma emphasized urgency of financial support for key initiatives. He discussed comprehensive plans for state’s infrastructure and industrial development.

In crucial meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sangma requested immediate financial assistance. This was for Meghalaya Economic Growth Accelerator Corridor Project. Highlighting the project’s importance, he stressed that early disbursement of funds is critical. To its success

Sangma also met with newly-appointed Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia. He sought increased funding for infrastructure projects in Meghalaya. Sangma urged Scindia to consider augmenting the allocation of DoNER funds to Meghalaya and other northeastern states. After the meeting. Scindia expressed optimism about collaboration on social media. He stated, "Had a productive discussion on key development issues of the region. Looking forward to collaborating and making positive strides together for the progress of Meghalaya"

In his discussions with Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Choudhury Sangma presented ambitious plan to establish Skill Parks in Shillong and Tura. These parks aim to provide comprehensive skill development programs for youth. This will ease their transition from academics to employment and enhance their employability.

The Chief Minister also met with Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal to discuss strategies for boosting industrial growth in Meghalaya. Sangma expressed gratitude for Centre’s ongoing support. He emphasized need for continued assistance to further enhance the state’s industrial sector.

On a broader note, Sangma expressed confidence in success of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. This belief extends under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He noted that coalition governments have been staple in Indian politics. He referenced the successive coalition administrations in Meghalaya. Sangma himself leads coalition government under the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) banner. This indicates his support for collaborative governance.

The series of meetings underscored Sangma’s proactive approach. It aimed at securing the necessary support. Also, it ensures resources for Meghalaya’s developmental aspirations. This reflects his commitment to the state’s progress.