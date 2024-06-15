Assam News

Assam: Magnitude 3.0 Earthquake Strikes Goalpara

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hit Goalpara on Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 26.01 N and Longitude 90.37 E and a depth of 5 kilometres, the NCS stated. "EQ of M: 3.0, On: 14/06/2024 16:09:41 IST, Lat: 26.01 N, Long: 90.37 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Goalpara, Assam," the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. Further details are awaited.
New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hit Goalpara on Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 26.01 N and Longitude 90.37 E and a depth of 5 kilometres, the NCS stated. “EQ of M: 3.0, On: 14/06/2024 16:09:41 IST, Lat: 26.01 N, Long: 90.37 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Goalpara, Assam,” the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

