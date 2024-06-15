Wave of Thefts in Amguri Sparks Fear Among Residents; Municipal Chairperson Urges Action

SIVASAGAR: There has been a spate of thefts and robberies at Amguri in Sivasagar district lately, sparking fear and insecurity in the minds of residents. Several houses have been broken into near Don Bosco School in Ward No. 1 and adjoining areas of Amguri town in the past few weeks. Some robberies have taken place in broad daylight. Though police complaints have been filed, there has been no progress in the investigations so far. This has become a matter of apprehension not only for residents, but for the town authorities too. Expressing concern at the sharp rise in theft cases, the chairperson of Amguri Municipal Board has written a letter to the Sivasagar District Commissioner to take necessary action to curb the menace and instil confidence in residents.

Also Read: Assam Rifles Hosts Successful Yoga Camp and Awareness Lecture for Families in Lokra

Also Watch: