Assam: Mahabishnu Yajna to be held in Bongaigaon from March 20

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Seeking peace for the whole world, the Assam Brahman Samaj, Bongaigaon Anchalik Committee, will organize a three-day-long Mahabishnu Yajna at Gandhi Field, Bongaigaon, from March 20. The main pillar of the yajna, ‘Lai Khuta,’ was installed on Friday at the venue.

Talking to the press, organizing committee President Bijay Chakraborty and Secretary Ratneswar Dev Sarma informed that the programme would begin on March 20 with Mangalacharanam by Bishnu Prasad Upadhyay, followed by the inauguration of the yajna by MLA Diptimayee Choudhury. The Adhibas ritual will be performed by Ajit Sarma Sastri.

On March 21, several programmes will be held, including Shraddh by Kailash Chandra Sarma, flag hoisting by Bijay Chakraborty and Ratneswar Dev Sarma, Veda Path by Dr Damodar Mishra, Jala Aharan Yatra by Malati Choudhury, and Kirtan Parikrama and Agni Aharan by Rudra Pathak. In the evening, a Nagara Naam by Balin Kalita and his team will be performed after the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by distinguished guests.

On the concluding day, along with Purnahuti and other rituals, an open meeting will be held in the presence of several dignitaries, including Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass and MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury. The souvenir ‘Swastayan Pradipika’ will also be inaugurated by Dr Tarini Deka, Vice-Chancellor of Bongaigaon University.

An art competition and a Geeta Slok recitation competition will be organized on March 21 and 22, respectively.

