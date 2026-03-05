Congress candidate Girish Baruah confident of victory in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Bongaigaon: After the Congress party announced its candidates for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC) elections, Girish Baruah, the Congress candidate for Bongaigaon LAC, expressed strong confidence in his party’s prospects in the district. Speaking to the media recently, Baruah identified the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) as Congress’ main opposition in Bongaigaon but claimed that the party’s popularity has “decreased drastically” in the region. He asserted that Congress is poised for victory. “We will definitely win in Bongaigaon. People are fed up with the communal politics of the AGP-BJP alliance. They want development and unity, which is the motto of Congress,” he said. Baruah further stated that Congress is confident of winning all three constituencies in Bongaigaon district. Referring to the state’s political scenario, he added that the people of Assam are looking forward to a change in leadership and desire Gaurav Gogoi as the next Chief Minister. “We have the blessings of the people of Assam, and we are confident of our victory,” he said. Following the announcement of his candidature, Baruah’s campaign team has reportedly swung into action across the constituency.

