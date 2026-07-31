Assam: Mahapurush Srimanta Sankaradeva University Donates Rs 2 Lakh for Flood Relief

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In response to the alarming and severe flood situation in Upper Assam, the Mahapurush Srimanta Sankaradeva University has come forward to support those affected. The university donated Rs 2,00,001 to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund on Thursday for flood relief efforts. A delegation from the university met Nagaon District Commissioner Devasish Sharma at his office and handed over the cheque on behalf of the institution.

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