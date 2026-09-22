Assam: Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev’s Birth Anniversary observed in Kamargaon

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The 578th birth anniversary of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev was celebrated on September 20 and 21 at Bordihingia Bor Namghar in greater Kamargaon under Bokakhat co-district, with the cooperation of the villagers.

On the first day, various competitions were organised among students. Drawing competitions were held for students of the primary and middle-school categories, while an elocution competition was organised in the open category. The competitions were inaugurated by social worker Bisweswar Kakoti.

On Monday, the morning Naam-Prasanga was conducted by Namacharya Mintu Duwara.

A memorial gateway named after former sportsperson Tapan Hazarika was unveiled on the main road of Bordihingia village in the morning by Anumoni Hazarika, a noted social worker representing the donor family, with the assistance of Jyoti Prasad Hazarika.

Thereafter, the Bhagavata procession was inaugurated at 10 am by Hemchandra Barua, followed by a Naam-Prasanga by Namacharya Padmeswar Gogoi. A religious discussion meeting was held at noon, presided over by Badan Saikia.

Also Read: Dhubri: Srimanta Sankardev’s 573rd Janma Jayanti Observed at Historic Ramraikuti Satra