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Assam: Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev’s Birth Anniversary observed in Kamargaon

The 578th birth anniversary of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev was celebrated on September 20 and 21 at Bordihingia Bor Namghar in greater Kamargaon under Bokakhat co-district, with the cooperation of the villagers.
Srimanta Sankardev
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A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: The 578th birth anniversary of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev was celebrated on September 20 and 21 at Bordihingia Bor Namghar in greater Kamargaon under Bokakhat co-district, with the cooperation of the villagers.

On the first day, various competitions were organised among students. Drawing competitions were held for students of the primary and middle-school categories, while an elocution competition was organised in the open category. The competitions were inaugurated by social worker Bisweswar Kakoti.

On Monday, the morning Naam-Prasanga was conducted by Namacharya Mintu Duwara.

A memorial gateway named after former sportsperson Tapan Hazarika was unveiled on the main road of Bordihingia village in the morning by Anumoni Hazarika, a noted social worker representing the donor family, with the assistance of Jyoti Prasad Hazarika.

Thereafter, the Bhagavata procession was inaugurated at 10 am by Hemchandra Barua, followed by a Naam-Prasanga by Namacharya Padmeswar Gogoi. A religious discussion meeting was held at noon, presided over by Badan Saikia.

Also Read: Dhubri: Srimanta Sankardev’s 573rd Janma Jayanti Observed at Historic Ramraikuti Satra

Birth anniversary
Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev
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