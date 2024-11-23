Assam: Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya Celebrates Freshers’ Social in Guwahati

Guwahati: Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya, Guwahati Unit celebrated the Freshers’ Social at the MSSV, Guwahati unit’s auditorium. The programme was started by the university anthem followed by a welcome speech by Dr. Sarat Hazarika, Registrar of the University. Bhabendra Nath Deka, Chancellor of the university & Podadhikar of Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha attended the programme as guest of honour and delivered a dignified speech addressing the students.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof Mridul Hazarika graced the occasion and enlightened the students with his speech. Dr. Indranoshee Das, Joint Director, Health & Family Welfare, Government of Assam & Director, Directorate of Ayush, Assam has attended the programme as the chief guest While, Kushal Thakuria, the coordinator of the university & Prodhan Sompadok of Srimanta Sankaradeva Sangha also graced the programme as a special invitee. The programme was anchored by M.K Gogoi, Assistant Registrar while Dr. Priti Rupa Saikia delivered the vote of thanks. At the evening renowned singer Manas Pratim performed at the cultural programme, stated a press release.

