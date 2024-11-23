Assam: 3rd ‘Mwihur International Theatre Festival’ of Bodoland begins in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The 3rd “Mwihur Theatre Festival” 2024-25, an international theatre event of Bodoland, began on Thursday evening at the Bodofa Cultural Complex, Kokrajhar. Organized by the ‘Lwrgi Theatre Group’ and sponsored by the Cinema and Theatre department, Government of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), the festival will feature eight plays in six different languages, offering a unique cultural experience.

At the inaugural ceremony on Thursday evening, MLA Lawrence Islary, in his address, welcomed the international participants and expressed gratitude for their presence. He shared his deep fondness and appreciation for theatre and its power to connect people across cultures. MLA Islary said, this festival will serve as a vital platform for cultural exchange, celebrating the rich traditions of storytelling and performance art.

A souvenir titled “(Faothai Rega): A Dramatic Force” was released during the event by Dr. Surath Narzary, Sahitya Academy awardee and the president of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS).

The festival opened with the English play “The Axiom of Choice”, directed by Marcus Du Sautoy, which delves into themes of free will, war and mathematics. This was followed by “Jaolia Dewan”, based on Madhuram Boro’s work presented by the Lwrgi Theatre Group of Kokrajhar and directed by Sanjib Kr. Brahma and Pabitra Mashahary.

Distinguished guests, including Swmdwn Brahma, president of the Lwrgi Theatre Group, attended the event along with other theatre enthusiasts and supporters.

