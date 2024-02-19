Assam: Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya, Guwahati Unit, organized a session on mountaineering and adventure sports

Guwahati: The Department of Yogic Science and Naturopathy, Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya, Guwahati Unit, organised a session on mountaineering and adventure sports on February 16, 2024, in its auditorium.

A lecture session was being carried out by Col. Ranveer Singh Jamwal, Director, National Institute of Mountaineering Adventure Sports. More than 200 students and faculty members actively participated in the session. The session was organised to spread awareness about adventure sports among students and inspire them to make a career in it. Col. Jamwal is the first Indian to climb the Seven Summits, along with Mount Everest, three times. He was awarded the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award.

Col. Jamwal explained the various activities of the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports and inspired the students through his real-life experiences while on summits. Students felt thrilled listening to the experiences. The audio-visual presentation of his journey was inspirational for the young minds. After his presentation, students interacted with him and asked questions related to mountaineering and the courses related to it. On this occasion, Prof. D. J. Baruah, who chaired the session, expressed his feelings and called this session a rare experience of his life.

Dr. Madhulina Choudhury, Dr. Pritirupa Saikia, faculty members, and students of the Guwahati Unit attended the lecture session. Dr. Ujjwal Arun Maske, Head In-Charge of the Department of Yogic Science and Naturopathy, coordinated the event, while Dr. Madhan Borah, Assistant Professor, hosted the event and offered a vote of thanks.

