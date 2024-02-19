Assam: All Assam Tribal Students’ Union (AATSU) demands action against attackers in West Karbi Anglong

KOKRAJHAR: The All Assam Tribal Students’ Union (AATSU) strongly condemned the recent attack on the youths of KSA, ASDC, and other Karbi youths during a peaceful and legal protest at Kheroni Chariali by the goons with sharp weapons and demanded action against the perpetrators. The union strongly urged the government of Assam to drive the illegal settlers out of the tribal belts and blocks (PGR and VGR).

In a statement, the president of AATSU, Hareswar Brahma, and Joint Secretary Borsingh Enghee said the Karbi Students’ Union and youths of ASDC took out the rally demanding the eviction of illegal settlers in PGR/VGR land under Kheroni Police Station, West Karbi Anglong, Assam, when some illegal settlers attacked the peaceful protestors. They said the indigenous Karbi people had the right to peacefully protest against illegal settlers, and the government of Assam has the responsibility to protect the land rights of Karbi people. They demanded that the government evict all illegal settlers in PGR and VGR in West Karbi Anglong as per the law of the land.

The AATSU said they had moral support for the demand of the KSU for the protection of the land of Karbi Anglong from illegal settlers. The union’s appeal led the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and Assam Government authorities to solve this problem amicably by evicting all the illegal settlers in the PGR and VGR of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong as soon as possible and imposing stringent punishment on the attackers.

At the same time, the AATSU urged the BTC, KAAC, and NCHAC authorities and the government of Assam to follow the Supreme Court’s order regarding tribal lands to be evicted where non-tribal illegal settlers are occupying lands early.

