Assam: Newly-built National Highway Collapses in Bongaigaon Due To Heavy Rain.

Bongaigaon: The collapse of Highway from Tulungia to Jogihopa is reported. Various portions of the road had collapsed. The heavy rainfall has brought into damage of structural fit of the road in the highway of Chalantapara in Jogihopa. The incident is reported to happen last night rose to a severe threat to accidents to the passers-by.

It is criticized badly that the company named RSBI of worth Rs 636 crore has not put the work under correct supervision. The road constructed under the construction company has complaints of collapse every day.

The locals are protesting on anger for such failures of the Government to overlook the serious damages caused by the construction company of the engineers from Without the fully functional activity on the road it has emerged numerous cracks and structural damages. It is also alleged that the result of such havoc is created due to use of substandard materials and has left without proper completion.