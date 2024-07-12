Assam: Newly-built National Highway Collapses in Bongaigaon Due To Heavy Rain.
Bongaigaon: The collapse of Highway from Tulungia to Jogihopa is reported. Various portions of the road had collapsed. The heavy rainfall has brought into damage of structural fit of the road in the highway of Chalantapara in Jogihopa. The incident is reported to happen last night rose to a severe threat to accidents to the passers-by.
It is criticized badly that the company named RSBI of worth Rs 636 crore has not put the work under correct supervision. The road constructed under the construction company has complaints of collapse every day.
The locals are protesting on anger for such failures of the Government to overlook the serious damages caused by the construction company of the engineers from Without the fully functional activity on the road it has emerged numerous cracks and structural damages. It is also alleged that the result of such havoc is created due to use of substandard materials and has left without proper completion.
As a response to such issue, the construction team has repaired the damages with temporary fillings with stones and sand. Such problems are recurring and effectively urged to take measures against frequent collapses and crumbling road services also suggest a deeper structural problem
Earlier this year, a section of the road near a flyover at FCI in Kabaitari was also completely damaged. With the onset of the rainy season, the frequency of these incidents has increased, further endangering commuters.
On May 27 under the impact rainfall the Haflong-Silchar link road is cut off as a large portion of the road is washed away due to rising river waters following heavy rains in Dima Hasao district. One person died and 17 injured due to strong winds and heavy rain in the state.
