Assam: Mahindra Group Appoints Amarjyoti Barua As Group CFO

MUMBAI: Assam's Amarjyoti Barua has made the state proud by getting appointed as the Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Mahindra Group's Finance Organization.

Amarjyoti Barua's tenure as the group CFO of Mahindra Group's Finance Organization will effectively begin from May 17, 2024.

Barua's appointment comes in the wake of the resignation of Manoj Bhat, his predecessor, who is set to assume charge as the MD and CEO of Mahindra Holidays Resorts India.