Assam: Major Cannabis Bust in Karimganj; 275kg Seized, 2 Smugglers Apprehended

GUWAHATI: In a significant crackdown, Karimganj Police in Assam successfully seized 275 kilograms of cannabis and apprehended two individuals for their alleged involvement in smuggling the contraband items. The breakthrough operation, which took place along the Assam-Tripura border, was prompted by specific intelligence inputs.

According to a tweet from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the operation was carried out by Karimganj Police following credible information. The law enforcement officials conducted a thorough search operation, leading them to intercept a vehicle on suspicions of illegal activities. During the meticulous search, the police discovered hidden compartments within the vehicle containing the substantial consignment of cannabis.

The two individuals found in connection with the smuggling operation were promptly taken into custody. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the apprehended individuals, marking a significant step towards curbing the illicit drug trade in the region.

Expressing his appreciation for the successful operation, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to congratulate the efforts of Karimganj Police. In his tweet, he stated, "Acting on reliable inputs, @karimganjpolice conducted a search operation and recovered 275kgs of Ganja from the secret chambers of a vehicle on the Assam-Tripura border. Two people have been apprehended in this connection. Great work @assampolice!"

The seizure of such a substantial amount of cannabis underscores the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in combatting drug trafficking in the region. The Assam-Tripura border has been a hotspot for smuggling activities, necessitating heightened vigilance and strategic operations by the police.

The successful bust is expected to have a deterrent effect on drug smugglers operating in the area, sending a strong message that law enforcement is actively pursuing and disrupting illegal activities. The collaboration between intelligence agencies and on-ground law enforcement has proven crucial in tackling such organized criminal networks.