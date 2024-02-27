Assam: CID Summons Opposition Leader Bhupen Borah for Questioning

GUWAHATI: IN a recent development, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police has summoned Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah to appear on March 2, 2024.
The summon stated that failing to appear on the specified date before the CID in the Ulubari area of Guwahati, Borah could face arrest.
The Inspector of Police, CID’s, order stated that questioning will be regarding the damage to public property during the Assam leg of Congress Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
The order read:
Additionally, Borah is required to follow several conditions such as: cannot commit future offenses, cannot tamper with any case-related evidence, refrain from intimidating or offering offer inducements to individuals connected to the case, will have to ensure appearance before court and also cooperate with investigations, will have to reveal facts truthfully, provide all the necessary documents, cooperate in apprehending any accomplice, cannot allow destruction of any evidence related to the investigation, and other such conditions which may be imposed on him by the Investigation Officer.
Earlier in January, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that an FIR had been filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others state leaders including chief Bhupen Borah for allegedly damaging public property during the Nyay Yatra in Assam.
The incident occurred during a clash between police and Congress workers in Guwahati, Assam, as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
Rahul Gandhi was prevented from entering Guwahati during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, prompting protests from party members who broke barricades and chanted slogans.
Police resorted to the use of force to halt the Congress workers, who had erected barricades at two locations to block the Yatra from entering the city limits.
