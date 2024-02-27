Assam: CID Summons Opposition Leader Bhupen Borah for Questioning

GUWAHATI: IN a recent development, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police has summoned Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah to appear on March 2, 2024.

The summon stated that failing to appear on the specified date before the CID in the Ulubari area of Guwahati, Borah could face arrest.

The Inspector of Police, CID’s, order stated that questioning will be regarding the damage to public property during the Assam leg of Congress Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

The order read: