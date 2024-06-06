Assam: Major Cash Reward Announced for Information on Brutal Murder of BJP Leader in Dhakuakhana

GUWAHATI: The police have announced substantial cash reward for any information leading to arrest of those responsible for brutal murder of Sunil Gogoi, a prominent BJP leader and JJM contractor. Lakhimpur Superintendent of Police Aparna Natarajan assured that the identity of any informant will be strictly protected.

Sunil Gogoi was found murdered under shocking circumstances on the night of June 1. His headless. Charred body was discovered in som plantation at Laokath-Naharani Pathar in Sapotia-Chetiagaon Dhakuakhana. The gruesome nature of the crime has sent shockwaves through the community,

Assam Director General of Police GP Singh visited the crime scene earlier this week. He wanted to personally oversee the investigation. He emphasized the unprecedented nature of such a crime in Assam. DGP Singh highlighted the critical need for comprehensive investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice

In concerted effort to solve case team from IGP-CID and forensic science laboratory has been stationed in Dhakuakhana since Monday. Additionally, renowned forensic expert is expected to join team shortly. This will provide further expertise. The investigation is also exploring potential links to Public Health Engineering (PHE) engineer. He was recently detained by Vigilance department in Guwahati. The police have not ruled out possibility. This case could be connected to Gogoi's murder. They are diligently pursuing this lead among others.

Lakhimpur SP Aparna Natarajan urged anyone with information related to case to come forward. She reiterated the assurance of anonymity. There is also substantial cash reward for valuable information. The police hope this will encourage witnesses or those with crucial information. This assistance is vital to the investigation.

The murder of Sunil Gogoi well-known figure in local politics and contracting, has left community in Dhakuakhana in state of shock and mourning. The police are committed to solving this case swiftly. They aim to bring those responsible to justice.

As investigation progresses authorities are hopeful that public cooperation and advanced forensic analysis will lead to breakthrough in one of most harrowing murder cases in recent memory in Assam. The Lakhimpur police's proactive approach underscores importance placed on resolving this case. The involvement of high-ranking officials highlights its significance.