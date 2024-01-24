Assam: Major Drug Bust Unearthed in Mankachar - Suspected Kingpin Evades Capture

MANKACHAR: In a significant development, the Mankachar Police, acting on a credible tip-off, conducted a raid on the residence of Ripon Miah in the village of Kaludewanir gaon. The 30-year-old, son of the late Nesar Ahmed, hails from the Mankachar district in Assam.

The intelligence suggested that Miah had amassed a substantial quantity of narcotics in his residence. Heading the operation was Inspector Dipak Bargayari, leading a team from Mankachar Police Station. The subsequent search yielded alarming results.

The police uncovered a total of 196 packets, each containing 6 strips, with 24 capsules in each strip. The staggering total amounted to 28,228 capsules, suspected to be psychotropic substances, with a cumulative weight of 22,344 grams. Additionally, 8 bottles of Triprolidine Hydrochloride & Codeine Phosphate syrup, weighing 1,080 grams, were seized.

Further intensifying the gravity of the situation, two black bags specifically designed for concealing narcotics were discovered on the premises. The exhaustive search implicated Ripon Miah as a key player in the illicit drug trade in the region.

Regrettably, Miah managed to evade capture, eluding the police as they closed in on his residence. Authorities are actively pursuing leads to apprehend the escapee, and a case is set to be registered at Mankachar Police Station in connection with the seized narcotics.

The incident underscores the persistent challenges faced by law enforcement in curbing the drug trade, particularly in the South Salmara Mankachar district. The seized substances, suspected to be psychotropic drugs, highlight the prevalence of such activities in the area, posing a significant threat to public health and safety.

Local residents express concern over the increasing influence of drug cartels in the region, urging authorities to take decisive action against those responsible for such activities. The escape of Ripon Miah further emphasizes the need for enhanced measures to track down and apprehend individuals involved in illicit drug trade, ensuring justice is served and communities are safeguarded from the perils of narcotics.