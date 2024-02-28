Assam: Major Drug Busts in Cachar District Unearth Heroin Smuggling Operations, Result in Multiple Arrests

CACHAR: A major anti-drug operation was carried out by the Assam Rifles Field Intelligence Unit, 3FID, DGARFIU, together with the Cachar Police. They successfully seized 174.6 grams of heroin and arrested two alleged drug dealers, Abdul Azad Mazumdar and Rahul Amin Mazumdar. This operation took place in the Arunachal village, Cachar district, Assam. A Tata Harrier Car, bearing the registration plate As-11-Z-2322, as well as two Android mobile phones were among the items seized during this mission.
Further details about the operation showed that the drugs were cleverly stashed in 15 soap boxes. These were hidden inside a secret area in the said Tata Harrier Car. The investigation is in full swing as the authorities attempt to track down the wider drug network.
Engaged in a similar anti-drug crusade, the Hailakandi police managed to seize 63 grams, suspected to be heroin. This took place in the Katlichera Bagan Bypass area. This victorious operation resulted in the apprehension of three alleged drug peddlers: Soidur Rahman Majumdar, Sarif Uddin Mazumdar, and Mithun Acharjee.
The police reported that they traced the seized drugs back to Mizoram. It is suspected that they were transported into Assam in an Alto Car with registration number AS24 D-5284. The police intercepted the car in the Bagan Bypass area of Katlichera and discovered the drugs in a hidden compartment within the car. The vehicle believed to be used for drug transportation was promptly seized.
Law enforcement in Assam, including the Assam Rifles and local police, work to stop drug trade and smuggling. They're working together to handle the complex problems caused by drug smuggling.
As they dig deeper, they aim to find out everything about the drug supply chain and punish everyone involved. These big drug busts aren't just to scare people into stopping illegal activities. They also show how determined law enforcement is to keep the community safe and healthy.
