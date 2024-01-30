Assam Police Strike Blow Against Drug Trafficking - Seize Drugs in Cachar District Operation

GUWAHATI: In a decisive move against drug trafficking, Assam Police have achieved a major breakthrough in the Cachar district, leading to the apprehension of two individuals. The operation, conducted on January 29 by the Cachar district police, resulted in the confiscation of 460 grams of Methamphetamine and 1.531 kg of heroin.

The operation, driven by intelligence inputs, unfolded as the police intercepted a vehicle from a neighboring state at Loknathpur, Bhaga, Dholai. The search of the vehicle revealed a startling discovery—50 soap boxes concealing heroin and methamphetamine tablets in secret compartments.

Two suspected drug peddlers were promptly taken into custody in connection with the consignment. These arrests and seizures signify a significant stride in Assam Police's ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

This recent success follows a series of operations in the state, including a record-breaking drug seizure in Karimganj district, where narcotics worth over Rs 100 crore were confiscated, marking the largest haul in Assam's history.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended the commendable efforts of the police force in executing these successful operations. His praise underscores the state's unwavering commitment to creating a drug-free Assam.

The relentless and proactive actions by Assam Police have not only disrupted the illicit drug trade but have also driven up the market prices of narcotics due to their increasing scarcity. This serves as a testament to the effectiveness of the law enforcement strategy employed by the authorities.

The crackdown on drug trafficking is part of a broader initiative by Assam Police to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens. The recent achievements in Cachar district, coupled with the Chief Minister's endorsement, reflect a resolute stance against drugs, emphasizing the state's determination to create a secure and drug-free environment.The successful operations underscore the need for continued vigilance and collaborative efforts in the ongoing battle against drug trafficking in the region.