Assam: Major Fire Engulfs Brick Kiln In Karimganj, No Casualties Reported

KARIMGANJ: A major fire erupted in the Kaliganj region of Assam's Karimganj district during the late hours of November 10, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

The devastating incident took place at the Delask brick kiln, where the inferno quickly engulfed multiple structures, inflicting extensive damage.

As per reports, the flames were initially spotted by local residents who quickly informed the fire department about the outbreak.

Three fire brigades came to the rescue and brought the situation under control, preventing the blaze from escalating further and deterring a potential catastrophe.

No casualties have been reported so far and concerned authorities have initiated a probe to assess the extent of the damage and find out the cause of the fire.