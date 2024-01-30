Assam: Major Fire Erupts In Sivasagar, Nagaon; Damages Worth Lakhs Incurred

GUWAHATI: A major fire erupted in Assam's Sivasagar district late on Monday night and it has led to atleast six business establishments razing to the ground. The damages incurred to the properties were initially estimated to be worth several lakhs.
As per reports, the fire broke out at Kachari Line Tiniali in the Amguri town which falls under Sivasagar district in Assam. The fire and emergency services were informed about the incident after which three fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot.
The flames were brought under control as a result of the timely action. The concerned officials carried out a primary analysis to ascertain the cause behind this fire, wherein it was found that an electrical short circuit was the reason behind it. However, thorough checks could likely reveal more.
The owners of the business that were destroyed in the fire estimated that they had suffered estimated losses of around Rs. 40 lakhs due to the blaze.
Meanwhile, another incident of fire was reported last night from Assam's Nagaon district.
A private residence in Nagaon caught fire on Monday night causing damages to property worth around Rs 4 to 5 lakhs.
According to reports, the fire broke out at the residence of one Jangshed Ali, in the Dablong Gaon Village in the Lanka sub-division of Nagaon district in Assam.
Fortunately, the house owner and his family members managed to survive unharmed in this incident. However, the residence along with many valuables were engulfed in the flames.
The fire tenders were immediately rushed in and the flames were doused. It is assumed that the flames erupted due to an electric short circuit and in no time, engulfed the entire house.