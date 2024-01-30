Assam: Major Fire Erupts In Sivasagar, Nagaon; Damages Worth Lakhs Incurred

The flames were brought under control as a result of the timely action. The concerned officials carried out a primary analysis to ascertain the cause behind this fire, wherein it was found that an electrical short circuit was the reason behind it. However, thorough checks could likely reveal more.

The owners of the business that were destroyed in the fire estimated that they had suffered estimated losses of around Rs. 40 lakhs due to the blaze.

Meanwhile, another incident of fire was reported last night from Assam's Nagaon district.

A private residence in Nagaon caught fire on Monday night causing damages to property worth around Rs 4 to 5 lakhs.