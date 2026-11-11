Assam: Major fire in Dibrugarh’s Panchali; several houses gutted

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A major fire broke out in the Panchali area of Dibrugarh on Tuesday, gutting several houses and triggering panic among residents in the densely populated locality.

According to reports, the fire broke out suddenly at a rented house belonging to a woman identified as Devi Upadhidhari. The blaze rapidly spread to nearby structures, destroying a kutcha house. Locals said that two LPG cylinders reportedly exploded during the fire, causing the flames to intensify and spread rapidly.

The house of Laizleen Nasrin, wife of late Atikur Rahman, was also affected by the fire. Several household belongings were destroyed in the blaze.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information about the fire.

Residents alleged that the fire tenders faced some delay in reaching the site due to the congested nature of the locality.

However, with the assistance of residents, firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control after considerable effort.