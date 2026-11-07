Cylinder Blast Sparks Massive Fire at City Dhaba in Guwahati’s Bhangagarh

Guwahati: A devastating fire broke out in the bustling Bhangagarh locality of Guwahati on Saturday morning, completely gutting a popular local eatery and triggering widespread panic in the commercial hub. The blaze erupted at approximately 9:00 AM at the City Dhaba, located directly opposite Roodraksh Mall on GS Road.

According to initial reports, the inferno was triggered by a high-intensity domestic cooking gas cylinder explosion inside the kitchen area of the restaurant. The impact of the blast caused the flames to spread with alarming speed. Thick plumes of black smoke engulfed the Bhangagarh flyover zone, severely impacting visibility on the city's main arterial road.

"We heard a massive deafening blast from inside the kitchen area, and within seconds, towering flames broke through the roof," stated an eyewitness working at a nearby retail outlet. "The heat was intense, and everyone in the immediate vicinity began running for safety as the fire quickly spread to adjoining commercial structures."

Emergency services and multiple fire tenders rushed to the scene to battle the mounting inferno. Firefighters faced a challenging situation as the fire threatened to spread further into the densely packed market area.

A senior fire official coordinating the rescue operations reported, "Our primary objective was containment. The situation turned significantly more dangerous after the cooking gas cylinder inside the eatery detonated, accelerating the destruction. However, our teams managed to isolate the blaze, successfully preventing the fire from reaching the adjoining judicial court complex."

While the commercial establishment has been completely reduced to ashes with extensive property damage, authorities have confirmed that no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Most staff members and early morning commuters managed to evacuate the immediate hazard zone in time. Local police have cordoned off the area to assist emergency operations and regulate traffic, while a formal investigation into the safety protocols of the commercial kitchen has been initiated.