Assam: Major Food Poisoning Outbreak in Baihata Chariali; 24 Hospitalized

GUWAHATI: A severe food poisoning outbreak in Baihata Chariali Assam has resulted in hospitalization of 24 individuals including adults and children. Affected were admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after consuming contaminated prasad and chickpeas at local events. An outbreak was reported after consumption of prasad at local event and chickpeas at social gathering.

Those affected experienced symptoms such as loose stools vomiting fever and abdominal pain. Notable cases include Minara Begum (45) and Sarika Aziz (27). They were admitted to Medicine Unit 5 under Dr. D. Gautam’s care with acute gastroenteritis (AGE) symptoms. Begum and Aziz presented with multiple episodes of vomiting and diarrhea after consuming contaminated sprouts.

Among affected adults Himani Deka (41) and Garima Deka (17) showed mild dehydration. Anima Nath (55) and Putuli Baruah (40) exhibited moderate to severe dehydration. Medical team at GMCH is working tirelessly. They aim to manage conditions and provide necessary supportive care.

The situation is particularly concerning for children affected by outbreak Mehek Afrin (7) and Sakil Rahman (10) were admitted to Pediatric Ward with symptoms of vomiting fever and loose stools Both children displayed varying degrees of dehydration Most severe cases involved Mrinmoy Roy (5) and Sudarshana Nath (10) who were placed in Pediatric Intensive Care Unit due to high fever and pronounced dehydration.

Contamination is suspected to have originated from improperly prepared or handled prasad and chickpeas GMCH authorities are conducting further tests to confirm exact source of contamination and determine pathogens responsible Hospital is providing comprehensive care focusing on managing dehydration and other symptoms associated with food poisoning.

Public health officials have urged attendees of affected events to seek medical attention if they experience similar symptoms Situation is under close observation Efforts are being made to prevent further cases Authorities are also emphasizing importance of proper food handling and preparation practices to prevent such incidents in future.

This incident highlights critical need for stringent food safety measures and prompt medical response to outbreak. GMCH continues to monitor patients closely. They ensure patients receive best possible care during recovery.