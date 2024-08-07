Manipur Legislative Assembly Forms House Committee to Investigate Illegal Immigrants

IMPHAL: In significant development 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly has formed house committee to investigate illegal immigrants in state. This decision, announced under Rule 305 (a) of Manipur Legislative Assembly's Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business was made public today by Assembly Speaker, Th Satyabrata Singh.

Speaker Singh declared "As resolved by house, committee named 'A House Committee to Enquire into Influx of Illegal Immigrants and Unnatural Growth of New Villages in State of Manipur' has been formed." This committee includes 12 members. It is chaired by Minister Awangbou Newmai. The committee has tenure of three months to submit its findings.

Committee's members include Minister Letpao Haokip Minister L Sushindro, Minister Th Basantakumar MLA Dinganglung Gangmei, MLA Keisham Meghachandra MLA Md Abdul Nasir, MLA Leishiyo Keishing MLA Kh Ibomcha and MLA Th Shanti.

This initiative was proposed by Chief Minister N Biren Singh in response to calling attention motion by Phungyar Constituency MLA Leishiyo Keishing Keishing highlighted severe implications of ongoing influx of illegal immigrants. This is particularly true in his constituency which reportedly has highest number of illegal immigrants in state.

Keishing emphasized national security threat posed by illegal immigrants He stated that their increase could lead to more organized crime and economic strain on local residents. He argued that state likely has more illegal immigrants than government’s rough estimate of 10,000. He cited his district's detection of 6199 illegal immigrants through biometric registration.

He pointed out lack of specific mechanisms or policies to control illegal immigration. Immigrants often cross border and blend into local populations, making accurate counts difficult Keishing stressed need for comprehensive policy to manage illegal immigrants. He suggested establishment of exclusive camps far from local residents.

Chief Minister Biren Singh acknowledged demographic imbalance caused by illegal immigration. He noted that many residents and even some MLAs fail to recognize severity of issue. He supported formation of house committee to thoroughly investigate the matter.

Singh mentioned that Cabinet sub-committee chaired by Minister Letpao Haokip had been formed to address issue. Ministers Awangboi Newmai and Basanta Kumar are involved. Bureaucrats are initiating biometric registrations. Home Ministry’s involvement underscored issue's seriousness. Initial detection of 2480 illegal immigrants was recorded.