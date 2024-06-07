Tripura Police and BSF Seize Massive Drug Haul and Firearm in Coordinated Raid

AGARTALA: In significant breakthrough against illegal drug trafficking staff of Tripura’s Amtali police station, in collaboration with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel. Conducted successful raid in the Motinagar area of Sepahijala district. Acting on secret tip-off. The team confiscated large quantity of Yaba tablets and firearm from residence of Abu Salam Bhuiyan early this morning.

Dr. Kiran Kumar Superintendent of Police for West district, shared details of the operation “Based on secret information we received tip-off about presence of drug paraphernalia, including firearms at house of Abu Salam Bhuiyan, resident of Motinagar Raiyamura area Dr Kumar explained. Acting on this intelligence the Amtali police station. In collaboration with 42nd battalion of the BSF conducted night operation

The raid resulted in recovery of 40000 Yaba tablets, a 7.65 mm pistol and five rounds of ammunition. Culminating in arrest of house owner Abu Salam Bhuiyan. The estimated market value of confiscated goods is approximately Rs 20 lakhs according to Dr Kumar

The success of this operation highlights our commitment to combating drug trafficking and illegal arms possession in the region. Dr. Kumar stated. We will continue to act on credible intelligence to ensure safety and security of our community.

The operation commenced under cover of night and concluded early in morning, was meticulously planned and executed. Showcasing the effective coordination between police force and BSF. This raid marks a significant step in ongoing efforts to curb illegal drug trade and arms possession in Tripura.

The arrested individual. Abu Salam Bhuiyan. Is currently in custody. Investigations continue. Authorities are working to uncover broader network involved in these illegal activities. They aim to dismantle operations of drug trafficking rings in the region.

The joint efforts of Amtali police and BSF have been widely lauded. A precedent for future operations based on credible intelligence has been set. This successful raid underscores relentless pursuit of law enforcement agencies to maintain peace. This order ensures the safety of the community. Illegal drug trafficking and arms possession pose threats.