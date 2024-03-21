Assam: Speeding Truck Kills ASTC Bus Driver in Tezpur

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident in Tezpur, an Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) bus driver was killed by a speeding truck in the Bihuguri area. The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Sharma, a dedicated employee of ASTC.

The incident occurred when Sharma had stepped down from the bus after it experienced some technical issues. While he was attending to the bus, a speeding truck hit him, causing fatal injuries. The driver of the truck fled the scene immediately after the accident.

Eyewitnesses reported that the truck was moving at a high speed and failed to slow down or swerve to avoid hitting Sharma. Despite efforts by bystanders to save him, Sharma succumbed to his injuries on the spot.