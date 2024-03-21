Assam: Speeding Truck Kills ASTC Bus Driver in Tezpur

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident in Tezpur, an Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) bus driver was killed by a speeding truck in the Bihuguri area. The deceased has been identified as Pradeep Sharma, a dedicated employee of ASTC.
The incident occurred when Sharma had stepped down from the bus after it experienced some technical issues. While he was attending to the bus, a speeding truck hit him, causing fatal injuries. The driver of the truck fled the scene immediately after the accident.
Eyewitnesses reported that the truck was moving at a high speed and failed to slow down or swerve to avoid hitting Sharma. Despite efforts by bystanders to save him, Sharma succumbed to his injuries on the spot.
The news of Sharma's death has sent shockwaves through the local community, with many expressing condolences to his family and condemning the reckless driving that led to his untimely demise. ASTC officials have also expressed their grief over the loss of their colleague and have promised to provide support to Sharma's family during this difficult time.
Local authorities have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the driver of the truck. They have also urged witnesses to come forward with any information that could help in the investigation.
This tragic incident serves as a grim reminder of the dangers faced by public transport workers and the need for stricter enforcement of road safety regulations to prevent such accidents in the future.
About Bihuguri:
According to the 2011 Census, Niz Bihaguri Gaon village in Tezpur subdivision of Sonitpur district, Assam, India, has a location code or village code of 286215. It is located 14km away from Tezpur, which serves as both the district and sub-district headquarters for Niz Bihaguri Gaon village. The gram panchayat of Niz Bihaguri Gaon village is 2 No Bihaguri, as per 2009 statistics.
The total geographical area of the village is 438 hectares, with a total population of 5,240 people, including 2,669 males and 2,571 females. The village has a literacy rate of 80.17%, with 82.05% of males and 78.22% of females being literate. There are approximately 1,191 houses in Niz Bihaguri Gaon village. The locality's pincode is 784153.
For all major economic activities, Tezpur is the nearest town to Niz Bihaguri Gaon, situated approximately 14km away.
ALSO WATCH: