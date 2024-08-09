Meghalaya High Court Extends Deadline for NOC Decision on Hindu Pilgrimage

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya High Court has extended time for Dorbar Shnong Mawsynram to arrive at resolution regarding request for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by a Hindu group seeking to conduct their annual pilgrimage to Mawjymbuin Cave. The court has set August 14 as deadline for the Dorbar Shnong and district administration to present their decision

Justice Hamarsan Singh Thangkhiew presiding over the bench, was hearing a writ petition. This petition was filed by Yatra a registered society. It challenged the refusal of Dorbar Shnong Mawsynram to grant necessary permissions for the Hindu pilgrimage. The pilgrimage to cave features a naturally formed stone structure. This structure is believed by Hindu devotees to resemble a "Shivling." It has been longstanding tradition, organized in a more structured manner since 2011 following formation of Yatra society

The Rangbah Shnong Assistant Rangbah Shnong and Secretary of Dorbar Shnong Mawsynram were present at court hearing, alongside East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Rosetta M. Kurbah and Superintendent of Police Sylvester Nongtynger. During proceedings the Rangbah Shnong of Mawsynram requested additional time to seek resolution to issue.

In his order, Justice Thangkhiew emphasized the court’s expectation that amicable solution be reached before next hearing on August 14. This decision by court has led to likely postponement of pilgrimage. It was initially scheduled for August 10 and 11.

The controversy began when Dorbar Shnong Mawsynram announced last week it would not permit Hindu devotees to perform prayers at Mawjymbuin Cave. They cited its status as tourist site and asserted that no religious rituals would be allowed. In response Yatra filed a writ petition challenging this decision. They pointed out that Dorbar Shnong had issued necessary NOCs and permissions for pilgrimage every year since 2011.

During a court hearing Yatra’s legal representative, S. Jindal argued that pilgrimage has been a peaceful and respectful event for years. The organizers strictly adhered to conditions set by Dorbar Shnong. Jindal also highlighted that first permission for this year’s pilgrimage had been obtained from district administration on June 27, with stipulation that an NOC from Dorbar Shnong be acquired.

However, Jindal informed court that despite multiple attempts to contact Dorbar Shnong, Yatra received no response. They only learned of NOC's rejection through media reports. He assured court that pilgrimage’s intent was not to establish place of worship. It was to perform simple acts of devotion such as sprinkling water on lingam. This was done without causing disturbances or hurt to local sentiments.

The High Court will revisit case on August 14. By that time, it expects resolution from Dorbar Shnong and district administration.