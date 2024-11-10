Assam: Majuli gears up for Annual Raax Mahotsav from November 15-17

Jorhat: Majuli, the world’s largest river island, the core of Assamese Neo-Vaishnavism and the land of Satras (Vaishnavite monasteries) is preparing for one of its most celebrated annual events, the Raax Mahotsav, which will be held from November 15 to November 17. This festival, which is centred around the divine life of Lord Krishna, has been celebrated for over 150 years, making it a deeply-rooted tradition in the cultural heritage of Assam.

This year, the historic Dakhinpat Satra will mark 185 years of celebrating Raax, a testament to the island’s devotion and the enduring legacy of this cultural event.

Satradhikar, Dakhinpat Satra Nani Gopal Deba Goshwami said, “As soon as we hear the word “Raas,” we automatically visualize Lord Krishna dancing with the Gopis. The Raax originated in Goloka and later came to Vrindavan. Later, through the play “Keli Gopal,” Mahapurush Srimanta Shankar Deva introduced the Raax into the Neo-Vaishnavite religion. Dakhinpat Satra’s 10th Satradhikar, Vasudev Prabhu, included a play depicting the life of Lord Krishna from his birth to the death of Arishtasura. This tradition has continued, and we have now reached 185 years.

He said that the play is divided into three chapters. “It begins with Sri Krishna’s birth, then shows Krishna in Vrindavan, and finally depicts Krishna’s Leela with the Gopis, ending with the death of Arishtasura. The performance takes 10 hours to complete. Raas Puja is central to Dakhinpat Satra. We take Mahaprabhu out on a “Dola” and place him in an imaginary Vrindavan. The drama is performed the following night, accompanied by simultaneous rituals.”

On the third day, Indra Abhishek is performed with dance, with performers characterized as apsaras. “The actors are from our Vaishnavite monasteries, and Vaishnavite monks also participate in the play. We conduct this Puja with the utmost purity and devotion, expecting more than 10,000 people to attend. Not a single word of our drama has changed; it is performed exactly as it was 185 years ago. However, there have been some exterior changes, such as electric lights now replacing menthol lamps.”

Samuguri Satra’s famed mask artists, who craft detailed masks for Raas performances, are hard at work, bringing to life characters from the epic tales. The tradition of mask-making in Majuli has evolved to also include commercial purposes, allowing these artists to support their craft beyond the festival.

Mask artist Padmashree Hemachandra Goshwami said to ANI, “Raas is a very important festival in Majuli. Masks play a significant role in Raas, bringing characters like King Kansa, demon courtiers, Asuras, animals, and other demon characters to life in the Raas Leela performances. Certain characters, like Aghashoor, Bokashoor, Dhenukashoor, and Kalia Naag, cannot be portrayed with a human face, making these masks essential to the festival. We expect a large number of visitors this year.”

He further said that during Raas, everything is performed from singing to dancing.

“Raas has two main parts: one depicting Lord Krishna in Vrindavan and the other focusing on Lord Krishna with the Gopis. Masks are crucial for both parts, and our schedule has become very busy as the festival approaches. The masks worn for demon and rakshasa characters are priced around 3,500 rupees, while masks for animals or birds, like Bokashoor and Aghashoor, are more expensive, ranging from 15,000 to 20,000 rupees. There are two main types of masks used: face masks and beak masks,” he added. (ANI)

