CM’s 1951 move aims at harassing Bengali Hindus: Debobrata Saikia

Silchar: Alleging that the Guardian Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah was trying to influence the traders in Dholai, the Opposition leader of the state Assembly Debobrata Saikia said, the BJP was finding it extremely tough in the ensuing bye-election in the five constituencies. Addressing a press conference here on Friday, the senior Congress MLA lambasted the BJP government alleging that the ruling party had miserably failed to fulfil its election promises. Focussing mainly on the price rise, Saikia highlighted a comparative statement of the steep hike in the price of essential commodities in the last few years against those of during the previous Congress regime.

Saikia pointed fingers on the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who accused the Congress of dynastic politics. He furnished a list of BJP leaders whose scions were also representing the legislatures.

Saikia refuted the charge that Sarma had made during his campaign in Dholai on Tuesday that the Congress was trying to push the Bengali Hindus in danger zone by questioning the citizenship of the BJP candidate Nihar Ranjan Das, the Opposition leader said, it was the district BJP vice president Amiyo Kanti Das first alleged that the ruling party candidate in Dholai was a Bangladeshi. Saikia said, the BJP government had appointed Amiyo Kanti as the secretary of the Village Defence Party and hence his allegation on the citizenship of Nihar Ranjan deserved a serious attention. Saikia further said, Himanta Biswa Sarma wanted a fresh NRC only to harass the Bengali Hindus. “Even being a Chief Minister, Sarma is openly advocating for 1951 as the base year for citizenship. The motive is clear, the Chief Minister wants to put the Bengali Hindus in the citizenship ordeal once again,” Saikia alleged.

