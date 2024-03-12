Assam: Majuli's Charaichung Festival Promotes Bird Conservation Efforts

ASSAM: World's Largest River Island - Majuli located in the heart of Assam, played host to the vibrant Charaichung Festival. The event celebrating the conservation of birds and the ecological importance of the island ran from 9 to 11 March. The event was organized by Majulir Sahitya, a Majuli-based NGO, in collaboration with the local community.

This festival was aimed at creating awareness about the importance of biodiversity conservation. Partha Jyoti Das who is a senior scientist who conducted a seminar on "Environmental Development in Assam", providing pivotal insights into efforts to there will be storage in the region. The event was further moderated by respected educationist Mr. Bipin Hazarika, the panel discussions at the festival threw light into the exciting dynamics of environmental conservation. Aaranyak moderated the thought-provoking seminar titled "Aaranyakar Adda" on "Manuh, Prakriti aru Majulir Bhabishyat,". It has generated numerous discussions among the 40 plus participants.

These effective discussions culminated in valuable recommendations resulted in ensuring the environmental protection of Majuli and at the same time addressing socio-economic and other industrial development challenges. The participants suggested practical plans to restore Charaichung and envisioned it as a major eco-tourism destination.

Majuli in Assam which is known as one of the most important bird sanctuaries in India, is home to an abundance of birds and aquatic life, attracting the bird watchers and nature lovers from far and wide across the globe. This festival showcases inclusion of an exhibition stand that showcases the forest’s conservation efforts. This exhibition also sheds light on efforts to protect Majuli’s biodiversity and is an example of the collective commitment to protect the island’s natural heritage.

The Grand Charaichung Festival does not only honoured the rich biodiversity of Majuli but it also served as a platform for promoting dialogue and action for conservation, ensuring that the island remains a sanctuary for generations to come.