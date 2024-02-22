Assam Mala Project Approved by National Board for Wildlife

GUWAHATI: The National Board for Wildlife has approved the Chapaguri to Amteka Assam Mala project road, which extends to the Bhutan border.

Approval of these projects is anticipated to enhance infrastructure and foster development in the region.

In addition, the NBWL has approved the Elevated Corridor near Kaziranga National Park, the Guwahati Ring Road project including the Narengi-Kurua Bridge, and the Deepor Beel Railway Elevated Railway Corridor (13.31 Ha) as well as the Deepor Beel Elevated Railway Corridor (0.3 Ha).