Assam Mala Project Approved by National Board for Wildlife

GUWAHATI: The National Board for Wildlife has approved the Chapaguri to Amteka Assam Mala project road, which extends to the Bhutan border.
Approval of these projects is anticipated to enhance infrastructure and foster development in the region.
In addition, the NBWL has approved the Elevated Corridor near Kaziranga National Park, the Guwahati Ring Road project including the Narengi-Kurua Bridge, and the Deepor Beel Railway Elevated Railway Corridor (13.31 Ha) as well as the Deepor Beel Elevated Railway Corridor (0.3 Ha).
Using his official handle ‘X’, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote:
Today marks a significant day for Assam as the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL), the apex body in India for all wildlife-related matters, has approved five very very important projects for Assam. I extend my deep personal gratitude to Sri @byadavbjp Hon. Minister for Forest and Environment for this huge development.#assam indeed on the rise.
https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1760587880441782652?s=20
Kaziranga National Park, recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, harbors the world's largest population of one-horned rhinoceroses. Additional information regarding the projects is pending.
Continuing the drive to modernize the state's road transport network, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, alongside Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated 26 national highway projects, totaling an investment of Rs. 17,500 crore. The event took place at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.
Funding has been approved for the Sipajhar Municipal Board and the Eco-Sensitive Zone of the Bherjan-Borajan-Padumoni Wildlife Sanctuary. Additionally, the Assam government will secure a loan of up to Rs. 950.43 crore from NABARD to accelerate the upgrading of 90 rural roads and 4 rural bridges under PWD (Roads).
In 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Asom Mala' program for state highways and major district roads in Dhekiajuli, Sonitpur District, Assam.
The program stands out for its focus on efficient maintenance, achieved through ongoing field data collection and its integration with the Road Asset Management System.
ALSO WATCH: