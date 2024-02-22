Assam Assembly in Chaos Over HSLC Paper Leak; Demand for Edu Minister Resignation

GUWAHATI: Chaos and allegations overshadowed during the Budget Session of the 15th Assam Legislative Assembly on Thursday concerning the recent High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination paper leak case.

The Leader of the Opposition, Debabrata Saikia, took the floor to pose probing questions about the integrity of the education system in Assam.

Saikia pointed out the repeated occurrence of the HSLC paper leak, drawing a parallel to a similar incident the previous year. He emphasized the SEBA (Board of Secondary Education, Assam) Chairman's responsibility in guaranteeing fair and transparent examinations throughout the state.

Saikia recounted instances where calls reporting paper leaks were allegedly ignored, indicating a lack of prompt action by authorities.