Assam Assembly in Chaos Over HSLC Paper Leak; Demand for Edu Minister Resignation

GUWAHATI: Chaos and allegations overshadowed during the Budget Session of the 15th Assam Legislative Assembly on Thursday concerning the recent High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination paper leak case.
The Leader of the Opposition, Debabrata Saikia, took the floor to pose probing questions about the integrity of the education system in Assam.
Saikia pointed out the repeated occurrence of the HSLC paper leak, drawing a parallel to a similar incident the previous year. He emphasized the SEBA (Board of Secondary Education, Assam) Chairman's responsibility in guaranteeing fair and transparent examinations throughout the state.
Saikia recounted instances where calls reporting paper leaks were allegedly ignored, indicating a lack of prompt action by authorities.
Saikia highlighted the ongoing situation, expressing disappointment over the failure to prevent paper leaks despite previous incidents. He raised concerns about examination management's competence, citing incorrect paper distribution in several districts.
The opposition leader further criticized the use of force against students, particularly mentioning an incident in Bilasipara where police intervention led to injuries to female students.
The turmoil expanded beyond the HSLC examinations, with accusations of paper leaks during Higher Secondary examinations also surfacing. Saikia emphasized the importance of tackling these problems urgently, demanding accountability within the Education Department.
MLA Akhil Gogoi echoed Saikia's concerns, expressing dismay over the alleged mismanagement of both HSLC and Higher Secondary examinations under the BJP government's supervision.
Gogoi demanded the resignation of the Education Minister, attributing the compromised integrity of the examination process to the government's oversight.
In response, Pijush Hazarika refuted the allegations, asserting that there were no leaks and dismissing the accusations as false.
Earlier on February 16, news of question paper leak was doing rounds on the social media with a picture of alleged question paper of the English subject being widely circulated.
It was suspected that the leaked question paper originated from the examination center of Banskandi Nena Mia HS School in Cachar. However, it was later dismissed by Education minister Ranoj Pegu claiming as ‘fake’.
Meanwhile, earlier last year, the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Mathematics question papers were leaked in the Cachar district of Assam on March 6.
