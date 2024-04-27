Assam: Mallikarjun Kharge questions CM Sarma's issue with him talking to PM Modi

He sees PM Modi, as the leader of the Rajya Sabha, as his opponent in parliament, not Sarma. Kharge challenged Sarma to face the people directly in Assam before speaking about him.

In response to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's recent statement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma invited Kharge to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), offering a personal welcome and escort if he is interested.

The argument started when Kharge suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should read the Congress manifesto before discussing it.

CM Sarma disagreed, pointing out that Modi is proficient in both English and Hindi, implying that extra explanations aren't needed.