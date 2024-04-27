Assam: Mallikarjun Kharge questions CM Sarma's issue with him talking to PM Modi

GUWAHATI: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge wrote a public letter to Prime Minister Modi about the Congress party's manifesto, sparking debate during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Kharge, currently campaigning in Assam, also held a press conference in Guwahati today.
Mallikarjun Kharge, speaking to the press, explained why he spoke directly to Prime Minister Modi instead of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He emphasized his experience in parliamentary affairs, being a former member of both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.
He sees PM Modi, as the leader of the Rajya Sabha, as his opponent in parliament, not Sarma. Kharge challenged Sarma to face the people directly in Assam before speaking about him.
In response to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's recent statement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma invited Kharge to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), offering a personal welcome and escort if he is interested.
The argument started when Kharge suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should read the Congress manifesto before discussing it.
CM Sarma disagreed, pointing out that Modi is proficient in both English and Hindi, implying that extra explanations aren't needed.
The argument escalated when Kharge wrote a public letter to Prime Minister Modi, offering to explain the core ideas of the Congress Nyay Patra, which is aimed at benefiting the Indian people.
This letter, shared by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, was in response to Modi's recent criticism of the Congress manifesto.
Earlier, CM Sarma slammed the election manifesto released by the Congress Party, accusing it of being more aligned with the interests of Pakistan than India.
Furthermore, he lashed out at the Grand Old Party by accusing it of preparing in a way that they could win an election in Pakistan.
"We have come to the conclusion that this manifesto is more for Pakistan and less for India after thoroughly examining it," the Assam CM remarked.
