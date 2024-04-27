Nagaland ULB Elections Set for June 26; 33% Reservation for Women

KOHIMA: The government of Nagaland has decided to hold elections for urban local bodies (ULB) in the state on June 26.

This is the first time in 20 years that such elections will take place in Nagaland. The last municipal elections in the state were held in 2004.

The Nagaland Cabinet gave administrative approval for holding the ULB elections during its meeting on Friday.

This upcoming municipal election in the state will be the first to have a 33 percent reservation for women. Tribal bodies and civil society organizations in Nagaland had objected to this reservation, which caused a delay in holding the elections.