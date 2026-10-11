Assam: Man Arrested in Hojai for Posing as Senior Police Officer to Extort Money

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BONGAIGAON: Bongaigaon police have arrested Mehboob Alam (36 years) of Charlok village under Jamunamukh police station in Hojai district for allegedly impersonating the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bongaigaon, and other police officers on WhatsApp to extort money.

According to a press note issued by the Office of the SSP, Bongaigaon, on October 9, the accused allegedly threatened people with false implication in NDPS cases and demanded money through WhatsApp calls using police officers’ photographs. Police have advised people not to pay money to anyone claiming to be a police officer over the phone or WhatsApp.

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