Assam: Man held for ‘extorting’ money using MP’s name in Hailakandi

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: A young man was arrested in Hailakandi on charges of extorting money from several individuals by promising to secure government contracts using the name of local MP Kripanath Mallah. According to the police, the accused was identified as Amit Kumar Roy. Police sources stated that Roy allegedly duped several people, including a victim named Bikram Das, by promising to allocate work orders for the construction of Model Anganwadi Centres. According to the complainants, Roy used to introduce himself as a close associate of Mallah and assured them that he could secure official work orders through his influence. It was alleged that Roy demanded specific sums of money in exchange for awarding the contracts. The fraud came to light when the victims failed to receive either the promised work orders or a refund of their money. Following the complaints, Hailakandi police arrested Roy and produced him in court. The court subsequently remanded him to judicial custody. Describing the entire ordeal on camera, Bikram Das detailed how Roy solicited money under the pretext of granting government contracts and how the victims realised they had been defrauded.

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