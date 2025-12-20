Assam: Man beaten to death by wife in Jagiroad

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: Sensation prevailed here following an incident where a man was beaten to death by his wife on Thursday night. Sources said that one Jalaluddin was severely beaten by his wife Halema over demands of cash and land. It is alleged that Halema regularly charged money and property from her husband Jalaluddin and when he refused, she had been beating her husband since the last couple of days. On Thursday night also, Halema reportedly demanded money and on being denied, she mercilessly beat Jalaluddin. He was later admitted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Halema has been arrested by Jagiroad police and further investigation is on.

