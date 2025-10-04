Shocking: Man Beaten to Death in Guwahati After Requesting Zubeen Garg Song

Guwahati: A 28-year-old man, Abinash Rajak, was fatally assaulted on Vijayadashami night in Guwahati after he requested that a song by the late singer Zubeen Garg be played during celebrations. The shocking incident has led to the arrest of eight individuals, while the main culprits remain on the run.

According to police, Abinash was cornered by a group of nearly 20–25 men, who allegedly targeted him deliberately. He sustained critical injuries in the attack and later succumbed to them.

Confirming the developments, a senior police officer said, “So far, eight people have been taken into custody, including Raju Dutta and Ramen Datuwa. The key accused — Shankar Rao, Ratul Bora and Sujit Sarkar — are absconding, but we have strong leads suggesting they are hiding in Meghalaya. Search operations are under way.”

Investigators added that attempts were made to tamper with evidence. “The attackers not only assaulted the victim but also destroyed CCTV footage in the vicinity to obstruct the probe. This clearly shows premeditation,” the officer noted.

The killing has triggered anger among locals, who gathered outside the police station demanding swift action. A resident of the area told reporters, “It is unthinkable that someone could be killed over a simple song request. We want justice for Abinash and strict punishment for all those involved.”

Investigating authorities said further arrests are expected as more names emerge from interrogation of those in custody. “We are committed to bringing every person involved before the law. No one will be spared,” the investigating officer assured.

The incident has once again raised concerns over rising incidents of mob violence in the region. Civil society groups have appealed to the administration to ensure speedy justice and stronger preventive measures.