Assam Man Commits Suicide After Killing Own Son In Gohpur

GOHPUR: In a heart-wrenching incident, a minor boy was allegedly strangled to death by his own father in Assam's Gohpur, sending shockwaves across the local community.

The horrendous act unfolded on Thursday evening in Solengi Guri village, Gohpur subdivision, around 7 p.m.

The culprit has been identified as Mriganka Saikia who allegedly killed his 7-year-old son to death by smothering him with a blanket while the child was asleep, exploiting the absence of his wife from the home.

Thereafter, he immediately vanished from the scene by fleeing the spot on a scooter, prompting an immediate manhunt by the police to trace his whereabouts.