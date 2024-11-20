Assam Man Detained In Tamil Nadu For Digital Arrest Scam

GUWAHATI: A retired government official had reportedly lost Rs. 92 lakhs after he fell victim to a ‘digital arrest scam’. The man behind this scam was revealed to be a 38-year-old Assam native identified as Partha Pratim Bora, who was later arrested by Chennai police.

Bora had allegedly posed as a police officer from Mumbai and pretended to “digitally arrest” the retired government official. He also demanded a huge sum of money from the retired official to carry out investigation on his digital arrest.

Bora was soon arrested in Assam and transferred to Chennai after the incident was brought into the notice of the police who had secured a transit warrant in connection to this case.