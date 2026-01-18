Assam: Man dies after alleged domestic violence in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A tragic incident of alleged domestic violence has been reported from Bokakhat, where a 28-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after being brutally assaulted by family members.

The deceased has been identified as Santosh Dhan Majhi. According to reports, the incident occurred on January 12 at Ikrajan Jugolat under the jurisdiction of Bokakhat Police Station. Santosh was allegedly attacked with sticks by his wife, father-in-law and step-daughter, leaving him critically injured.

He was admitted to hospital three days after the assault, but despite medical treatment, he succumbed to his injuries late last night. It has also been reported that Santosh’s mother was assaulted during the incident.

Following the death, Bokakhat police have launched an investigation into the matter and are probing the circumstances leading to the assault.

