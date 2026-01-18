Assam: Young man dies after falling from house roof in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A tragic incident occurred on Friday at around 10 am at Bihara Mikir Chang tea garden under Bokakhat police station. While working as a daily labourer at the construction site of a private concrete house, a young man fell from the roof, resulting in his death. Another person was injured in the incident. The deceased has been identified as Ratul Tati (30 years), while the injured person is Kan Munda. Both were immediately taken to the tea garden hospital, where doctors declared Ratul Tati dead. Bokakhat police reached the spot and have taken the necessary legal steps.

