Assam: Man Dies After Getting Attacked By Stray Dog In Jorhat

JORHAT: In a tragic incident, stray dogs attacked a man in Jorhat, Assam, on Tuesday night, resulting in his death. Reports state that a pack of stray dogs attacked Islamuddin Laksar near the Gohain Tekela area of Jorhat, Assam.

After the attack, locals found the man in an unconscious state the next morning and immediately shifted him to a hospital. Despite receiving proper medical care from the on-duty doctors, he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday night.

It was suspected that some of the dogs may have been infected with rabies, which could explain why they attacked a human. The locals also claimed that in the past few months, the stray dog population in the area has increased.