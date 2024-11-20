Assam: Man Dies After Getting Attacked By Stray Dog In Jorhat

JORHAT: In a tragic incident, stray dogs attacked a man in Jorhat, Assam, on Tuesday night, resulting in his death. Reports state that a pack of stray dogs attacked Islamuddin Laksar near the Gohain Tekela area of Jorhat, Assam.
After the attack, locals found the man in an unconscious state the next morning and immediately shifted him to a hospital. Despite receiving proper medical care from the on-duty doctors, he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday night.
It was suspected that some of the dogs may have been infected with rabies, which could explain why they attacked a human. The locals also claimed that in the past few months, the stray dog population in the area has increased.
Meanwhile, in an unfortunate incident in Guwahati, Chandra Prasad Sarma, a retired teacher from Dakhin Beltola High School, succumbed to injuries caused by a domesticated dog earlier in August.
Tarani Das, a tenant in Khagen Barman's house, left his dog unchained, following which, the pet launched an attack on Sarma.
Despite the efforts of Sarma’s family, including his son and brother-in-law, to take action, the dog continued to be aggressive, also attacking Sarma’s niece.
Sarma, who had pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure, was in a critical state during the attack.
ALSO READ: Assam Man Detained In Tamil Nadu For Digital Arrest Scam
ALSO WATCH: