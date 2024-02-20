Assam: Man from Rangia attacked by dacoits in robbery case in Uttar Pradesh

GUWAHATI: In a tragic event, a man from Goreswar, Assam, was fatally injured by a gang of dacoits in Uttar Pradesh after their attempted robbery went awry.
According to initial reports, the victim, identified as Chandradhar Das, was on a journey from Mumbai to Assam when he was assaulted by a group of dacoits. Despite the ordeal, Das bravely confronted the criminals and handed them over to the Railway Police Force on January 2nd.
Subsequently, the RPF team contacted Das to retrieve his stolen money, which amounted to Rs 10,000. After collecting the money, Das was on his way back when he was once again confronted by a gang of robbers who fatally attacked him in Uttar Pradesh.
Following the incident, Chandradhar Das's family members rushed to the hospital where he is currently receiving treatment to enquire about his condition.
With Chandradhar Das in critical condition, his family is urging Assam's Chief Minister and the local MLA of Rangiya constituency, Bhabesh Kalita, for help. They seek assistance in arranging treatment for Chandradhar Das and in bringing back his wife and brother, who are currently in Uttar Pradesh caring for him.
Addressing the media regarding the incident, a family member expressed, "Chandradhar Das's condition deeply distresses us. We urge the authorities to facilitate his urgent treatment. We appeal to the Chief Minister and MLA Bhabesh Kalita to provide their assistance in ensuring Chandradhar Das's recovery and the safe return of his family."
The family members have also alleged that the same gang of dacoits may have attacked him, snatching his bag and leaving him without any means of communication.
According to sources, the dacoit team reportedly pulled Chandradhar Das off the train, assaulted him, and left him around 300 km from the station. An unidentified individual later admitted him to a hospital and informed the family.
While his wife and brother-in-law search for him in Uttar Pradesh, locals and family members anxiously await their safe return. Despite the distressing situation, there has been no response from the local police administration, leaving the family and concerned villagers worried about Chandradhar Das and his family members' well-being.
