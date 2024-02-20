Assam: Man from Rangia attacked by dacoits in robbery case in Uttar Pradesh

GUWAHATI: In a tragic event, a man from Goreswar, Assam, was fatally injured by a gang of dacoits in Uttar Pradesh after their attempted robbery went awry.

According to initial reports, the victim, identified as Chandradhar Das, was on a journey from Mumbai to Assam when he was assaulted by a group of dacoits. Despite the ordeal, Das bravely confronted the criminals and handed them over to the Railway Police Force on January 2nd.

Subsequently, the RPF team contacted Das to retrieve his stolen money, which amounted to Rs 10,000. After collecting the money, Das was on his way back when he was once again confronted by a gang of robbers who fatally attacked him in Uttar Pradesh.