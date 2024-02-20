Assam: Man Killed After Being Attacked by Rhino in Majuli

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident, a man was allegedly killed after being attacked by a Rhino in Majuli district of Assam on Tuesday.
The incident occurred at Bhokot Chapori 1 no Padumani in Majuli and the deceased has been identified as Padma Bherua.
As per reports, the man stepped out of his house for a morning walk when he was suddenly attacked by the enraged beast.
Following the incident, the forest officials arrived at the spot to investigate the matter but found themselves surrounded by enraged villagers, incensed by Padma’s death.
The villagers criticized the forest department holding them responsible for the incident due to alleged negligence.
Earlier on February 14, a forest guard was severely injured after he was allegedly attacked by a one-horned rhino in Kaziranga National Park on Tuesday.
The incident occurred near Ikorani Beel of Bokpara forest camp under the Kohora range in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.
The victim has been identified as Pinku Chandra Nath, a forest official, who was on patrolling duty.
Following the incident, Nath was rushed to Kohora Model Hospital for medical assistance but was referred to Apollo Hospital in Guwahati due to his severe injuries.
According to reports, an adult female rhino attacked and chased an elephant that was being used for patrol which led to the forest guard Pinku and an ‘elephant keeper’ falling off the elephant’s back.
The elephant reportedly fled the scene out of fear.
A forest official stated that Nath was attacked due to his proximity to the rhino, while the ‘Mahout’ managed to escape the attack unharmed.
A similar incident occurred earlier this month on February 5 where a forest guard and a home guard were attacked by a one-horned rhino at the KNP.
The incident took place in the Ververi area when both the victims were patrolling. The victims were identified as Tonuj Bora and Jayanta Hazarika.
