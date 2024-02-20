Assam: Man Killed After Being Attacked by Rhino in Majuli

GUWAHATI: In a tragic incident, a man was allegedly killed after being attacked by a Rhino in Majuli district of Assam on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Bhokot Chapori 1 no Padumani in Majuli and the deceased has been identified as Padma Bherua.

As per reports, the man stepped out of his house for a morning walk when he was suddenly attacked by the enraged beast.

Following the incident, the forest officials arrived at the spot to investigate the matter but found themselves surrounded by enraged villagers, incensed by Padma’s death.